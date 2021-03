Travis Denning On Success Of Breakup Anthem 'ABBY', Debut EP

During this year's Country Radio Seminar, emerging artist Travis Denning reacts to the massive success of his breakup anthem "ABBY" and earning his first No.

1 on Billboard's Country Airplay Chart with "After A Few".

Plus, the singer shares how his musical inspirations like George Strait and Alan Jackson inspired his debut EP 'Beer's Better Cold'.