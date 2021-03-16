Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have Officially Updated Their Joint Logo

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are fullycommitted to leading lives of public service.Now based in the United States, they areforging ahead with their new nonprofit,the Archewell Foundation.They have officially replaced their royalcrest, which featured an intertwined "M"and "H," with their Archewell logo.The new monogram features an A and W witha stylized design inside of a black oval.The Duchess of Sussexhighlighted this updatein a letter she wroteto a British school inhonor of InternationalWomen's Day.Royal monograms are currently only usedby senior members of the royal family