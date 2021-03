4 p.m. COVID-19 update

WEDNESDAY COMING UP IN JUST AFEW MINUTES.WE’RE GETTING NEW INFORMATIONABOUT THE MEGA MASS VACCINATIONEVENT OUTSIDE ARROWHEAD STADIUM.IT WILL BE HELD IN LOT L OF THESPORTS COMPLEX.JAMESON IS MICHAEL MAHONEY TELLSUS THE GOAL IS TO PROVIDE 6,000PEOPLE WITH THE SINGLE-DOSE DOSEJOHNSON & JOHNSON VACCINE.YEAH, YOU’RE RIGHT KELLY 3,000DOSES ON FRIDAY ANOTHER 3,000DOSES ON SATURDAY.THIS WILL ALL BE DONE THROUGHAPPOINTMENT ONLY THEY AREPICKING PEOPLE OFF THE JACKSONCOUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT LISTAND FROM THE STATE OF MISSOURIVACCINATION LIST.THE HOPE IS MOST OF THE PEOPLESELECTED FOR THE SHOTS ARE LOCALRESIDENTS.THAT’S KANSAS CITY STATE.SENATOR, BARBARA, WASHINGTON’SGOAL.I DON’T HAVE ANYTHING TO DO WITHTHAT.THAT WOULD BE JACKSON COUNTY’SCOMPONENT.THE STATE SAYS THERE COULD ALSOBE APPOINTMENTS FOR PEOPLE WHOSIGNED UP ON THE STATEWIDEVACCINATION NAVIGATOR LIST ORMISSOURIANS ON THE COUNTY LISTJOINING JUST WHATEVER SIGN-UPSHEET.THEY CAN FIND GOVERNOR PARSONSOFFICES NOW CALLING THIS A MEGAMASS VACCINATION AND THEY ARENOW PLANNING FOR A SIMILAR ONE.IN THE ST.LOUIS AREA, MISSOURI SAYS 19.5PERCENT OF THE POPULATION HASRECEIVED ONE SHOT THE RAZOR NOTTHAT HIGH IN THE KANSAS CITYMETRO, BUT THE GAP IS GETTINGSMALLER SAFE FOR PLATTE COUNTYAND SOME LOCAL LEADERS WANT THEAPPOINTMENTS TO FOCUS ON THECITY AND COUNTY’S POOREST ZIPCODES, WHICH ARE ALSO AREASHARDEST HIT BY THE PANDEMIC ANDONE POINT IN JANUARY STATECONSULTANT CALLED MUCH OF KANSASCITY A VACCINE DESERT.NOW THINGS HAVE IMPROVED SINCETHEN AND THEY WERE GIVING SHOTSGRANDVIEW ON TUESDAY.AND THEY’RE ALSO WORKING ONSETTING UP A SPECIFIC ATA BUSROUTE TO GO AROUND KANSAS CITYAND THE AREA PICKING UP PEOPLEWHO MIGHT NEED A RIDE OUT HERETO THE SPORTS COMPLEX FOR THEMEGA VACCINATION EVENT ON FRIDAYAND SATURDAY MICHAEL MAHONEYKMBC9 NEWS.THE EVENT IS FRIDAY AND SATURDAYFROM 9 TO 7:00 TAKING ADVANTAGEOF MORE DAYLIGHT IN THE EVENINGAS THE COVID-19 VACCINE BECOMESMORE AVAILABLE.WE’RE TRYING TO HELP YOU FINDTHE INFORMATION YOU NEED.TO GET A COVID-19 VACCINE ALMOSTANYWHERE YOU HAVE TO SIGN UP.HERE’S HOW IT WORKS IN, MISSOURITO SIGN UP THROUGH THE STATE LOGON TO COVIDVACCINE.MO.GOV/NAVIGATOR.CLICK ON REGISTER NOW, YOU’LLFILL OUT INFORMATION LIKE YOURNAME AGENT OCCUPATION WHENYOU’RE QUALIFIED TO GET AVACCINE THE STATE WILL NOTIFYYOU BY TEXT EMAIL OR CELL PHONE.YOU’LL GET A LINK THAT YOU CANCHECK DAILY TO SEE IF THERE’S AVACCINE NEAR YOU THEN YOU CANMAKE AN APPOINTMENT IF YOU HAVEA LANDLINE.YOU NEED TO CONTACT THE COVID-19HOTLINE, THAT NUMBER IS EIGHTSEVEN SEVEN FOUR AND COMING UPIN JUST 15 MINUTES.WE’RE GOING TO WALK YOU THROUGHTHE PROCESS OF SIGNING UP FOR AVACCINE IN JOHNSON COUNTY,KANSAS.WE HAVE NEW DETAILS NOW ON THEEFFORT TO VACCINATE CHILDREN FOR19 HERE’S KMBC9S ROB HUGHESMODERNA SAYS IT’LL START TESTINGITS VACCINE AND ON CHILDREN ASYOUNG AS SIX MONTHS AND UP TO 12YEARS OLD.IT BECOMES THE FIRST US VACCINEMAKER TO DO SO MODERNA HOPES TOENROLL 7000 CHILDREN IN THE USAND CANADA TRIAL WILL INCLUDECHILDREN WHO ARE GIVEN A PLACEBOWHICH DOES NOTHING THE KIDS WILLBE FOLLOWED FOR 12 MONTHS AFTERTHEIR SECOND INJECTION.ONE DOCTOR SAYS HE’S ALREADYSTARTED ENROLLING HIS PATIENTSIN THE TRIAL FOR THAT REASON.WE’RE NOT ONLY GOING TO BENEFITTHE CHILDREN BY GETTING THESECHILDREN VACCINATED AND NOWWE’RE ALL GOING TO BE PROTECTINGTHOSE AROUND THOSE CHILDREN THETEACHERS THE PARENTS AT HOME THEGRANDPARENTS AT HOME DURING ALSOHAS TESTED THE VACCINE IN 12 TO17 YEAR OLDS, BUT IT HASN’T YETRELEASED THE FINDINGS THESTUDYING YOUNGER CHILDREN WILLBE MORE COMPLEX.THAT’S BECAUSE RESEARCHERS NEEDTO DETERMINE WHETHER TO USESMALLER DOSES IN AN ADULT ANDADOLESCENTS BACK TO YOU.PFIZER’S VACCINE TRIAL FORCHILDREN IS FULLY ENROLLED.IT’S FOR CHILDREN AGES 12 TO 15.NO WORD YET ON DATA FROM THATWHEN THAT DATA FROM THE TRIALWILL BECOME AVAILABLE JOHNSON &JOHNSON SAYS IT’S VACCINE COULDBE AVAILABLE FOR CHILDREN