Fat cat slap: Two angry beefy boys get into slapfight in Canada

Two fat cats are sitting on the floor, one is black and white and one is all white.

As the cats are sitting there, they begin hitting their paws together, initially looking like they are giving each other a high five.

However, all of a sudden, the white cat starts smacking the black and white cat, and it looks like they are fighting.

The feline fury took place in Halifax, Canada on February 14.