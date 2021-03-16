While the snow might have caused headaches for drivers, it's giving the body shop a boost in sales, serving multiple damaged vehicles.
Auto Body Shop Sees Boost in Business After Snow
Surprise ?
"* ?
"* after a week 50 and 60 degree temps?
Kimt news 3's samantha soto checked in with an auto body repair shop to see if their schedule is getting booked up ?
"* following the spring snow storm.
Katie ?
"* i'm at advantage custom paint and collision repair in rochester ?
Advantage custom paint and collision repair telling kimt news 3 when winter weather strikes during the work day ?
*- they tend to see more business... from hit and runs ?
"* to accidents at stop signs.
Owner greg austin says one driver lost control of their vehicle on the ice and slid into a parked vehicle.
For minnesotans ?
"* it's been a pretty mild winter... austin thinks that's actually made some accidents worse ?
"* becaue people are slightly less prepared for snowy, slick conditions.
As for business?
Austin says it has stayed busy throughout the pandemic.
"unfortunately it's like doctors and people getting sick ?
"*?
"* weather always ef vehicles, accidents.
Natural disasters ?
"* hail, wind ?
"* that hopefully yesterday's snowfall is the last we'll see this season... but in case it's not ?
"* austin has some tips to mae sure you don't end up at his auto body shop.
Allow extra time to stop on slick roads ?
*- anticipate slowing down ahead of time ?
"* and don't drive distracted.
Live in rochester, samantha soto kimt news 3./// thank you samantha.
And if you're thinking spring... .
On top of collision repairs advantage auto body also offers custom work on motor cycles.
