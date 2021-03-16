Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Auto Body Shop Sees Boost in Business After Snow

Credit: KIMT
Duration: 0 shares 1 views
Auto Body Shop Sees Boost in Business After Snow
Auto Body Shop Sees Boost in Business After Snow

While the snow might have caused headaches for drivers, it's giving the body shop a boost in sales, serving multiple damaged vehicles.

Surprise ?

"* ?

"* after a week 50 and 60 degree temps?

Kimt news 3's samantha soto checked in with an auto body repair shop to see if their schedule is getting booked up ?

"* following the spring snow storm.

Katie ?

"* i'm at advantage custom paint and collision repair in rochester ?

"* and while the snow might have caused headaches for drivers... it's giving the body shop a boost in sales... serving multiple damaged vehicles.

Advantage custom paint and collision repair telling kimt news 3 when winter weather strikes during the work day ?

*- they tend to see more business... from hit and runs ?

"* to accidents at stop signs.

Owner greg austin says one driver lost control of their vehicle on the ice and slid into a parked vehicle.

For minnesotans ?

"* it's been a pretty mild winter... austin thinks that's actually made some accidents worse ?

"* becaue people are slightly less prepared for snowy, slick conditions.

As for business?

Austin says it has stayed busy throughout the pandemic.

"unfortunately it's like doctors and people getting sick ?

"*?

"* weather always ef vehicles, accidents.

Natural disasters ?

"* hail, wind ?

"* that hopefully yesterday's snowfall is the last we'll see this season... but in case it's not ?

"* austin has some tips to mae sure you don't end up at his auto body shop.

Allow extra time to stop on slick roads ?

*- anticipate slowing down ahead of time ?

"* and don't drive distracted.

Live in rochester, samantha soto kimt news 3./// thank you samantha.

And if you're thinking spring... .

On top of collision repairs advantage auto body also offers custom work on motor cycles.

With all of

You might like