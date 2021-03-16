Auto Body Shop Sees Boost in Business After Snow

While the snow might have caused headaches for drivers, it's giving the body shop a boost in sales, serving multiple damaged vehicles.

Kimt news 3's samantha soto checked in with an auto body repair shop to see if their schedule is getting booked up ?

"* following the spring snow storm.

"* i'm at advantage custom paint and collision repair in rochester ?

"* and while the snow might have caused headaches for drivers... it's giving the body shop a boost in sales... serving multiple damaged vehicles.

Advantage custom paint and collision repair telling kimt news 3 when winter weather strikes during the work day ?

*- they tend to see more business... from hit and runs ?

"* to accidents at stop signs.

Owner greg austin says one driver lost control of their vehicle on the ice and slid into a parked vehicle.

"* it's been a pretty mild winter... austin thinks that's actually made some accidents worse ?

"* becaue people are slightly less prepared for snowy, slick conditions.

Austin says it has stayed busy throughout the pandemic.

"unfortunately it's like doctors and people getting sick ?

"* weather always ef vehicles, accidents.

"* that hopefully yesterday's snowfall is the last we'll see this season... but in case it's not ?

"* austin has some tips to mae sure you don't end up at his auto body shop.

Allow extra time to stop on slick roads ?

*- anticipate slowing down ahead of time ?

"* and don't drive distracted.

Live in rochester, samantha soto kimt news 3./// thank you samantha.

On top of collision repairs advantage auto body also offers custom work on motor cycles.

