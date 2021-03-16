Herkimer College improves air

Herkimer County Community College is installing technology that will use UV light to kill airborne viruses.

Method called u-v-g-i in its air flow system...which the cdc says uses ultraviolet lighting to kill potential airborne viruses in the upper part of rooms. the college is using eastern energy solutions consulting firm to oversee the installation of the technology.

The firm says that the school's upgrades create an advantage in keeping those inside safe.

