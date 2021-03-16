What will this year's Boilermaker cap be?

Boilermaker Race Director Jim Stasaitis weighs in on the upcoming decision on a runner cap number for this year's race.

Capped this year's race at 20,000.

But what about the boilermaker?

First off, .let's do the math...the boston marathon cap is 20,000 runners...normally 35,000...that is just over 57 percent.

The boilermaker normally caps the 15-k at 14,500 runners...so if officials here kept to a similar 57 percent formula...we would see a cap of 9,666 runners here in utica.

But...boilermaker race director jim statstitis told us today...he has no idea what the cap number here in utica will ultimately be.

He says it's all up to the state guidelines...and right now it's too early to tell how many runners will be allowed.

It really depends on how much social distancing will be required...and ((that(( will determine how many groups of runners will have to go off...and how many runners there will be in each group... tc : 13:22 - 13:38 "we've had 4,200 people rolled over from last year so technically their register, we owe them registration to the race and i mean if we're only allowed 5000 again that's a small group that we can get back in there but again we don't know, we have no idea."

Tc : 13:03 - 13:15 "we hope to know by june, hopefully sooner would be better but things are changing every day.

And depending on what happens with vaccinations and everything else in the country, we don't know what this point in time."

Stasaitis says the real drop-dead date to make sure things can happen for the october 10th race date...is july 1st...so he is hoping to have the decision made on a cap number by july at the latest.

He says this will also be a hybrid race.

There will also be a virtual race as well this year, for those that don't get to register...or don't feel comfortable running the actual race this year.

