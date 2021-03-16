Beyoncé Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photos From 2021 Grammys.
On Tuesday, Beyoncé gave her Instagram followers a behind-the-scenes look at her historic Grammys night.
In the photos, Beyoncé is wearing her Grammys after-party outfit: a silver gown and turban.
She also showed off her Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.
The photos feature singular shots of Queen Bey as well as a few shots with her husband, Jay-Z.
She also posed with her new Grammy awards.
Beyoncé won her 28th Grammy at the 2021 award show, making her the most awarded female artist in Grammy history.
In her acceptance speech, Beyoncé said she has “been working [her] whole life” and was “so honored.” .
I am so honored.
I am so excited … This is so overwhelming.
I've been working my whole life, since [I] was nine-years-old.
And I can't believe this happened.
It's such a magical night.
Thank you so much, Beyoncé, via Instagram