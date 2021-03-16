Chandler Woman Identified as Victim of Fatal Warrick Co. Crash

62 and Epworth Road on Tuesday morning.

A Chandler woman was killed in a crash at the intersection of S.R.

Investigation is ongoing.

Over in warrick county - indiana state police - are investigating a fatal accident.

It happened early this morning -- at the intersection of state road 62 and epworth.

I-s-p says - the three-vehicle accident killed 70- year old shelia shof- stall of chandler -- injured two