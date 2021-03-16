Chandler Woman Identified as Victim of Fatal Warrick Co. Crash

A Chandler woman was killed in a crash at the intersection of S.R.
62 and Epworth Road on Tuesday morning.
Investigation is ongoing.
Over in warrick county - indiana state police - are investigating a fatal accident.
It happened early this morning -- at the intersection of state road 62 and epworth.
I-s-p says - the three-vehicle accident killed 70- year old shelia shof- stall of chandler -- injured two