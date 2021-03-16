Shakespeare In The Park's Return Planned For Summer 2021

A beloved New York City tradition that was halted during the pandemic is planning a comeback this summer.
On Tuesday, the Public Theater unveiled the plan for the return of Shakespeare in the Park; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
A beloved New York City tradition that was halted during the pandemic is planning a comeback this summer.
On Tuesday, the Public Theater unveiled the plan for the return of Shakespeare in the Park; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
Theater is slowly coming back to the city it's most synonymous with — but this much-anticipated return isn't on Broadway. Free..
The return of Shakespeare to Central Park is among the most visible signs that theaters, orchestras and opera companies aim to..