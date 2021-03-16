Pet of the Week: Grace and Wyatt need loving homes

This week for Pet of the Week, we have a perfect pair of bonded dogs that have been at the shelter for a while.

- they are incredibly sweet and d- everything- together.

They love to play in- the outdoor play yard and get - along great with other dogs.- they found their way to the - shelter back in december as - strays and at just 1 and 2 year- old, these heartworm- negative terrier mixes have a - full life ahead of them!- thanks to a generous supporter,- half of their adoption- fees has been sponsored.- so, you can have two wagging- tails for the price of one!

- grace and wyatt have both been- spayed/neutered and could go- home with you this week.- -