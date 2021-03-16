Oil and Gas Outlook

3 the biden administratio's 60 day suspension on gas leasing and drilling permits on u.s lands and waters is expected to end soon -- but oil workers still fear the worst.

News 1's patsy douglas has an update on those oil workers and where they stand now.

I's been almost two months since the suspension of new oil and gas leasing was put in place.

Oil workers in south louisiana are hoping that restrictions could soon end.

Sot - "without oil and gas what are we going to do to live every day , and then from the time you wake up in the morning , the first thing you grab a brush , i's made out of oil and gas.

So, we are not going to have toothbrushes anymore ??"vo - the 60 day suspension from the biden administration has some workers waiting for the opportunity to sale leases again ..sot - "something like this is just another devastating blow to our industry"vo - mike moncla, interim president at the louisiana oil and gas association says governor john bel edwards wrote a letter to the administration explaining the importance of the oil and gas industry in louisiana ..

Sot - "workers do't want to lose their jobs, obviously and we also do't want to relocate to try to find other jobs , they love louisiana , they love where they live , they love the environment , they love the hunting , the fishing and the great food that we have here, and they do't want to leave" vo meanwhile advocates against climate change argue that i's time to make a transition from the oil and gas industry ..

Sot - "they still have plenty of leases that they could pursue now, the oil industries have not by any means fully use all of the leases that it has already had , so if you think about a time for a transition , they can continue to pursue those leases while we think about our state becoming peelers in the solar and the wind industry , that is how we need to think , ya know i's possible to transition and to come out on top , and if we acknowledge it and plan for it , then we can do it" reporter tag - loga says that there is no reason that the oil industry ca't be successful under bide's presidency... reporting in lafayette patsy douglas news 15 3