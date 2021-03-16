Updates From Day 7 Of The Derek Chauvin Trial

The court did not seat a single juror today in the trial of the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in George Floyd's death, Esme Murphy reports (3:24).
WCCO 4 News At 5 - March 16, 2021
The court did not seat a single juror today in the trial of the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in George Floyd's death, Esme Murphy reports (3:24).
WCCO 4 News At 5 - March 16, 2021
More jury seats were filled today in the trial of Derek Chauvin, Esme Murphy reports (2:36). WCCO 4 News At 6 - March 15, 2021
A judge in the U.S. state of Minnesota allowed prosecutors Thursday to add third-degree murder to the charges former police officer..