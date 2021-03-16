RHYTHM IS GONNA GET YOU

Parents as Teachers Educator, La'Sherrie Tyes talks about the importance in teaching music to young kids.

That most people enjoy, but the question is how do we incorporate music and movement into early childhood learns.

-- learning.

Tell us all about music and movement and how we can get our little ones excited about singing and dancing.

Music is a great way to involve kids, moving and learning a lot of things they learn early on is through a rhythm and a beat, it also gives them early math, during things on a steady, consistent pattern, learning their name, learning the abcs or counting to a rhythm anchor: it is funny because i think some kids are naturally musically inclined, they naturally have a rhythm which is so funny to see, they naturally can keep time, have you experienced that with your own children?

Sure when they start walking they get the hang of that and you turn a tune on and they get a bounce.

Reporter: what are some ideas as far as getting them really involved to learn how to keep a steady beat in all of that?

We have easter coming up, there will be a lot of plastic eggs around, you can grab some eggs, get some beans or rice, or some buttons at home, things you can use as well, you just want it fill your eggs, you can tape around the eggs, so if you drop it it doesn't crack, have some little sounds, everybody probably has some of these lying around.

Get you some tape, some paper, do one end, fill it up with the rice or beans, close the other end and you have a little shaker that way too.

If you have any paper plates, you can do the same thing with that.

You can fold is in half, secure the ends and you is a shaker.

Even with those, you can talk about the different sounds as well, one high pitch, low pitch, talk about the differences that they make if you do beans or rice, you can talk about what sounds does the rice make versus the beans, a lot of ways to incorporate that, and let them play it to their favorite song.

Anchor: i love that, some of the best memories are made with paper plates or tubes from wrapping paper.

They resourceful with the things you have at home, sometimes you can create things that you didn't know you could create.

Give them some tape and let them have at it.

Rubber bands you can make a guitar, a lot of things to do.

Anchor: why is it so important for parents to begin teaching their little ones so early before they get to school?

It is important because it is an introduction to early reading.

You do things from right to left.

Really does help all those little things that we think about, how does this help advance their development, shaking that's a good fine motor things, scooping and dumping all those little things help so they can get up and moving their bodies it is getting warmer outside, take the activities outside.

If you don't want the mess at home, take it outside.

Just have that time to enjoy and just really connect with your kids that way.

Anchor: i love it, thanks for being