Bibb CountyLocal NewsWMGT Coroner: Possible suicide pact between siblings ends with 1 dead

A man died Tuesday after shooting himself as part of what appears to be a suicide pact with his sister.

One person is dead after what appears to be a planned suicide between a brother and sister, that's according to macon-bibb county coroner leon jones.

An investigation is still underway after the bibb county sheriffs office and the macon-bibb county fire department were called about a house fire at 35-24 greenbriar road east in macon.

Leon jones (coroner) : "preliminary investigation indicated that this was possibly going to be a double suicide, if that's the case this is very sad and very tragic."

According to bibb county coroner, leon jones this marks the eighth suicide this year.

Jones says the brother carlos rivera started the fire.

The bibb county sheriff's office says the house was on fire, the brother shot himself, and once the sister, diana rivera attempted to shoot herself the gun jammed.

She then fled the scene with minor burns.

Ernist solomon (neighbor) :"they were real nice, sometimes i the investigation is still on going, and more details will be provided once they are released.

