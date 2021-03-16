State Law enforcement are warning drivers they will not tolerate impaired drivers.
State law enforcement warns drivers of the dangers this St. Patrick’s day
Happening now... state law enforcement has a warning for drivers ... this saint patrick's day.
There will be zero tolerance for impaired driving.
St.
Patrick's day is tomorrow.
And with the holiday falling on a weekday... law enforcement will be on patrol throughout the week ... to help prevent ... any deadly crashes ... due to drunk drivers.