Pritzker is set to add steps that will move the state to a full reopening.

Over in illinois..

Officials are looking to open more of the state.

Officials say governor j.b.

The illinois department of public health director says the opening will rely on how much of the population has been vaccinated.

As a reminder... here's who is eligible in illinois for covid-19 vaccines... people over age 65, first responders, those with certain underlying conditions, and front-line workers -- including educators, manufacturing employees, and more.

You can see full guidelines..

