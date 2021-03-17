Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Top 10 Most Censored Beyblade Moments

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 10:44s 0 shares 1 views
Top 10 Most Censored Beyblade Moments
Top 10 Most Censored Beyblade Moments

Turns out these Beybladers had their blades dulled!

Join Ashley as he counts down our picks for the most notable scenes across the Beyblade franchise that were altered.

Turns out these Beybladers had their blades dulled!

Join Ashley as he counts down our picks for the most notable scenes across the Beyblade franchise that were altered, including "Kai's Death", "Black Dranzar", "Name Changes", and more!

You might like