Child abuse arrest 3.16.21

AN EASTERN KENTUCKY MOTHER IS ARRESTED.... AFTER POLICE SAY HER YOUNG CHILDREN WERE FOUND LOCKED OUT OF THEIR HOME IN THE RAIN.

Police say the neighbor took the eight and six-year- old boys into her home.

One was not wearing a shirt or shoes.

Police say troopers had to break into the home after they spotted abshire unconscious through the windows.

They say narcan was administered