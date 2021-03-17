One-legged man confronts woman who questioned his disability card

A one-legged man named Paniora Nukunuku in Macdonnell, Australia, confronted a woman after she questioned the disability card in his car on March 12.

A one-legged man named Paniora Nukunuku in Macdonnell, Australia, confronted a woman after she questioned the disability card in his car on March 12.

The woman allegedly approached Nukunuku and demanded he proves his medical condition.

What she didn't realize was that Nukunuku has only one leg.

Nukunuku says in the video: "Excuse me!?

Did you approach me because I'm not disabled enough?

No, you don't have the right to!"