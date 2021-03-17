Skip to main content
Wednesday, March 17, 2021

6pm Hay Delivered to Farmers 03.16.2021

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
A SPECIAL DELIVERY TO FARMERS IN ESTILL COUNTY HIT HARD BY RECENT FLOODING.

Estill county hit hard by recent flooding.

L3: abc 36 news white hay delivered to farmers impacted by flooding courtesy: estill co.

Sheriff's office many lost much of their hay to flood waters.

Earlier this week, a caravan of farmers came through the area, escorted by state troopers and local sheriff's departments, including estill county.... bringing hay to the farmers.

Some of the hay was dropped off in estill county and the rest went to lee county.

