Palermo Union School District expands in-person learning

Kids are back on campus full-time at Palermo Union School District, however there is a small wait list at one of the schools.

Kristian: the palermo union school district has added on 12 new teachers and classrooms so they can keep class sizes small.

Kathleen andoe- nolind/ superintendent: students remain in their class stable groups all day so when they go to recess, they go with their stable group with an assigned area and lunch is the same way.

The pandemic posing problems getting every kid back to class.

Superintendent kathleen andoe- nolind says even though all palermo schools are back open full-time.

There's a small waitlist at helen wilcox elementary.

Jessica flores/parent: its a little frustrating but we're used to it because we've been doing online for so long.

Jessica flores says her three daughters are on that list.... jessica flores/parent: there's just some work harder that's for them to learn and they do need their teachers help.

Flores says there have been some challenges and she looks forward to the day her daughters can get back to the classroom.

Jessica flores/parent: i feel like it's safe it's time for them to go back, they're ready and excited to see their friends.

Andoe nolind saysÃthey have made progress and are hoping to welcome everyone back as quickly as possible.

Kathleen andoe- nolind/ superintendent: everybody has stepped up and without that teamwork and cooperation it would have been an impossible task.

Kristian: approximately 900 students in palermo are back to full-time in person learning while around 300 are still doing online only.

There are a total of four schools in the palermo union school district.

Helen wilcox elementary is the only one with a small waitlist