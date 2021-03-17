Protesters rally against the homeless crisis in Chico

Protesters called on local leaders to open up more beds for those with nowhere to go ahead of the Chico city council meeting.

I am here at city hall right now hayley and as you can see there are couple people here now setting up and getting ready to voice their concerns about what they believe is the mistreatment of the homeless in our community.

This video from a couple of weeks ago shows chico pd and public works clearing out the homeless living in city parks.

One of the organizers for the protest happening today tells me he along with others believes this is unconstitutional .

But others living in the community think this is what needs to happen in order to protect city parks and waterways.

In the process of doing it, they are taking peoples things and throwing it in the trash if the person doesn't happen to be there at the campsite when the cops come to do the sweep.

They lose their possessions which is also a violation of the 4th amendment right to freedom of unreasonable right to search and siezure for sure people are illegally camping in parks and waterways.

It's not right and it is unsafe for them and it is unsafe for us.

Pratt tells action news now he believes the city is also turning down potential sheltering options but the city is meeting tonight to discuss more potential beds that could become available for the homeless.

I am going to continue to stay out here as more people show up to cty hall to protest and will be back at 5:30 to show you the latest on what is taking places here.

The 9th circuit court of appeals ruled that it is unconstitutional to punish the homeless for sleeping in public if no beds are available.

Like dani mentioned - city council will meet at 6pm tonight to discuss more sheltering options for the homeless.

