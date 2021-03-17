Downtown Mesa hopes to use COVID funds to invest in small businesses

The City of Mesa is set to receive $100 million from the latest COVID-19 relief bill.
ABC15 spoke with the Vice Mayor about how the city has used previous funds, and how they hope to use some of the newest funds to help small businesses.
The City of Mesa is set to receive $100 million from the latest COVID-19 relief bill.
ABC15 spoke with the Vice Mayor about how the city has used previous funds, and how they hope to use some of the newest funds to help small businesses.
SHOT, THAT'S ABOUT 22% OF OURSTATE'S POPULATION.THE RECENT CORONAVIRUS RELIEFBILL SENDING OUT MORE THAN JUSTSTIMULUS CHECKS BUT A DIRECTINJECTION OF CASH IN THE CITY OFMESA, GETTING $100 MILLION, HALFNOW THE REST IN TWO YEARS.POLITICAL INSIDER MARK PHILLIPSFINDING OUT HOW THE CITY HOPESTO USE THAT MONEY TO HELP GROWBUSINESSES THAT HAVE SURVIVEDTHIS PANDEMIC.