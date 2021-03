THE IMITATION GAME Movie Clip - Breaking the Enigma Code

THE IMITATION GAME Movie Clip - Starring Benedict Cumberbatch - Breaking the Enigma Code Based on the real life story of legendary cryptanalyst Alan Turing, the film portrays the nail-biting race against time by Turing and his brilliant team of code-breakers at Britain's top-secret Government Code and Cypher School at Bletchley Park, during the darkest days of World War II.