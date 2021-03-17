Building a Better Future Makes Reusable Napkins for the Unhoused Community

The Native American Non-profit is working toward zero waste as it pursues efforts to create a sustainable life-style.

Newswatch 12's tyler ridgle looked into what a building a better future has planned for those in need.

Tyler says: building a better future is always finding ways to sustainably support the community and on a regular basis feed the unhoused community right here at railroad park.

Vo: maria gerologa is asking to have people in the community assist her in hand stitching reusable napkins that would reduce waste along the green way.

The says building a better future utilizes the unhoused to help clean but says since she is disabled she is unable to get out and pick up waste herself.

Sot: there's still areas that need to be cleaned up but in that we all have to remember that not everyone out there is in a spot where they can go out and clean up because being out there causes all kinds of trauma.

Vo: geroloaga says a lot of help is needed to make napkins and that if you do decide to participate in making the 10 by 9 napkins that you pray or put good thoughts into each stitch.

In addition to making these napkins building a better future donated to firefighters and fire victims from the phoenix talent fires.

She says the organization does it's best to make the community apart of the holidays the native community recognizes like the first day of spring this saturday.

Sot: we took and did trick or treat bags for the kids and pumpkins for the kids and we also bought the phoenix talent fire department a card for the fire victims to sign.

Sot: i like to include the fire victims on some the thing we honor we don't celebrate holidays we celebrate winter solstice, harvest day.

Vo: next month plans for vegetable gardening will be underway.

Tyler says: geroloaga says that by april 22nd she hopes to collect seed