Top 10 Video Games That Were Way TOO LONG

We’re not saying any of these games are bad – in fact, many are outstanding – but they are all incredibly time-consuming.
For this list, we’re looking at games that eat up a huge chunk of your time to get the full experience.
We’re not saying any of these games are bad – in fact, many are outstanding – but they are all incredibly time-consuming.
For this list, we’re looking at games that eat up a huge chunk of your time to get the full experience.
We’re not saying any of these games are bad – in fact, many are outstanding – but they are all incredibly time-consuming.
For this list, we’re looking at games that eat up a huge chunk of your time to get the full experience.
Our countdown includes “Red Dead Redemption 2” (2018), “Persona 5” (2017), “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey” (2018), “The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt” (2015) and more!
Celebrity cameos in video games can be amazing, or they can be... one of these. For this list, we’re looking at cameos made by..
Nine games featuring 14 local teams in the second week of spring football in southern Oregon.