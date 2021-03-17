Saint Francis ready for NAIA Sweet 16

The Saint Francis men's basketball team is ready for the Sweet 16 round of the NAIA Tournament.
Room..
Speaking of sweet 16...the naia is at that point in their tournament as well...and a week from today... they will crown their 20-21 champion.... saint francis is one of those 16 hoping to be the last ones standing in a week...a tough road ahead for the cougs, however...u-s-f seeded ninth in this year's bracket... their quadrant is a tough one...the cougs will face stillman on thursday... and the winner of that advances to face the winner of top ranked indiana wesleyan and bethel saturday...while a rematch with either the wildcats or pilots is enticings..
Usf remains focused on thursday's matchup with stillman... tip between usf and stillman is set for 3 p-m on thursday afternoon...