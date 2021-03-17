After Yet Another Arrest, Expert Says Serial Stowaway Marilyn Hartman is Likely To Get Jail Time
After Yet Another Arrest, Expert Says Serial Stowaway Marilyn Hartman is Likely To Get Jail Time

Serial stowaway Marilyn Hartman was arrested again at O'Hare International Airport on Tuesday.

As CBS 2's Jeremy Ross reports, CBS 2 Legal Analyst Irv Miller said she's not likely to be sentenced to probation now.