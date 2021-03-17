NKY bars, restaurants prepare for St. Patrick's Day

A year ago Tuesday, local bars and restaurants had to close their dining rooms on the eve of St.
Patrick’s Day.
Now, they’re ready for one of their busiest days of the year, though it may look different than celebrations past.
How restaurants are prepping.
It's been almost a year since the pandemic ravaged the bar and restaurant industry, and the Tri-State is still feeling the effects...