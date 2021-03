Kamaiu Johnson teams with First Tee

Kamaiu Johnson will make his 3rd career PGA start at the Honda Classic but his work off the course might be more exciting.

KAMAIU JOHNSONHAS OVERCOME A LOT IN LIFE.FROM DROPPING OUT OF SCHOOLBEATING COVID.THIS WEEK HE WILL GET TO MAKEHIS THIRD CAREER P-G-A START.TODAY THOUGH WASN'T ABOUTCLIMBING A LEADERBOARD.INSTEAD IT WAS ABOUT GIVINGBACK.

JOHNSON WHO WASINTRODUCED TO THE GAME BY ACHANCE MEETING, TOOK TIME TOMEET WITH STUDENTS FROM THEFIRST TEE OF THE PALM BEACHES.HE SHARED ADVICE AND ANSWEREDQUESTIONS.

FOR THE TALLAHASSEENATIVE, DAYS LIKE THIS MIGHTBE MORE IMPORTANT THE PLAYINGDAYS.KAMAIU JOHNSON -- AT THE ENDOF THE DAY IT'S BIGGER THANGOLF.

I TOLD MYSELF ALL I EVERWANTED TO DO WAS TO BE ANINSPIRATION, THEM TALKING TOME WOULD KEEP THEM PLAYINGGOLF OR WHATEVER IT IS OR JUSTGIVE THEM SOME INSPIRATIONTHAT NO MATTER WHERE YOU COMEFROM, NO MATTER WHAT YOU'REDOING THAT YOU CAN MAKE IT.ON THURSDA