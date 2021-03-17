UAH falls to Flagler

Uah fell in the sweet sixteen to flagler 89 to 75.

This chargers team fought hard all season, and have a gulf conference regular season championship and conference tournament championship under their belt, plus they're only one of six chargers teams to make it to the region final in program history... but the accolades aren't what coach john shulman is going to remember.

Thats not the memories i will hold, i will hold.

I will hold the togetherness of our team, the group of guys you just love going to practice with every day, a bunch of unbelieveable kids who are clowns, who are great students, great kids who are really hurting right now, this is like a once and a lifetime group of kids.