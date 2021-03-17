11pm KY Guard Bills 03.16.2021

GOVERNOR BESHEAR HAS SIGNED THREE BILLS INTO LAW IN SUPPORT OF THE KENTUCKY NATIONAL GUARD.

The first bill.... allows for a state- sponsored life insurance program for the guard members.

The second... protects uninsured deployed service members from motor vehicle liability insurance penalities.

The third..

Offers adoption assistance reimbursements of $2-thousand dollars, per child for military families.

Gov andy beshear 4:47 "these bills were supported in both chambers of the state legislature and will help better serve those who bravely serve our commonwealth and country.

Every year, the work of the guard is crucial to our state, but in this unprecedented year, the guard has been called on time-and-time again, from historic flooding, an ice storm, helping through the pandemic in many ways, they have answered the call an help."5:10 the kentucky national guard also recently extended its mission in washington, d.c.

Supporting the u-s capitol police and washington guard.

Nearly 70 kentucky soldiers will remain on duty through may 23rd.

In addition...the state says..

There are also service members currently