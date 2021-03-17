Mack wins Warner Robins council seat, county voters extend E-SPLOST

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) - Houston County voters have chosen to extend the county's Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, or E-SPLOST, for five more years.

Is the 41nbc news at eleven good evening and thanks for joining us for 41nbc news at 11:00.

I'm tucker sargent.

Houston county voters chose to extend the county's education penny tax another five years.

More than 87 percent of voters voted yes, the current e-splost ends on march 31, 2022.

The extension would last through march 31, 2027, or until a cap of one hundred and ninety million dollars is reached-- whichever comes first.

Derek mack is the new city council post one member after receiving more than