'Kill the bill' protesters demonstrate for third consecutive night in London

"Kill the bill" protests took place for the third consecutive night in Central London on March 16 in response to the Sarah Everard vigil that was shut down by police Saturday.

On Tuesday evening the crime, policing, sentencing and courts bill was voted for by MPs; 359 to 263 in favor of passing it.

The protest section of the bill has been criticised by civil liberty groups as a way of restricting and clamping down of protests.