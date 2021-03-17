Cleveland Returns to State Tourney

The best season in cleveland basketball history ended in disappointment last year -- when the pandemic canceled the state tournament.

Now cleveland can write off last year's unfinished frustrations with another trip to the the glass house this week.

Rick nyman has more on the raiders resilience.

Covid canceled the raiders post season last year, and it haunted the raiders to start this year.

Tucker:"i missed almost 40 days of school because of covid.

Our first ten games we never had our starting five, and to see where these kids are at now.

I mean.

It's.

Get a little emotional man.

I don't think people realize what these guys have been through."

When cleveland got healthy, they started winning with good defense and good shooting.

Tucker:"our guys get up over 100 shots in practice a day."

Mcgowan:"we just play with our heart.

Just give it everything we've got.

We don't care how big you are or how small you are.

We're just going to do what we do every game.

Just go at you."

Tucker:"we kept ove 15 teams under 50 this year."

The raiders program is on a roll.

They made state as well two years ago, but they lost to a team with a kid that's now in the nba.

7-footer james wiseman.

Hurst:"there was a moment where there was a loose ball, and it kicked to the top of the key.

Their guard dribbled it to the sideline, and he just tossed it up out of no where.

I can remember just turning around and watching him just catch it and slam it and being like yeah, there's just nothing we can do about that."

Tucker:"my mom is a big james wiseman fan ever since she saw him play against us.

She has been one of his biggest fans.

She's like oh, watching golden state play.

James wiseman is playing."

Hopefully the raiders will give reggie's mother a lot to cheer about this week in murfreesboro.

Hurst:"but i'm looking to win