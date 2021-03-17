Perry elementary students create business, donate funds to animal shelter

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Houston County Elementary School created a student-run business that resulted in a $1,000 donation to Friends of Perry Animal Shelter.

C1 3 b13 center intro stormcast a houston school created a student-run businesses that resulted in a one-thousand dollar donation to friends of perry animal shelter.

First and fifth graders at tucker elementary school learned entrepreneurership while working together to raise funds for a charity.

They made and sold tissue paper flower grams for valentine's day, naming the business the kissy flower ship.

They designed the logo, practiced their sales pitches, learned how to make the flowers and