Wednesday, March 17, 2021

State law enforcement warns drivers of the dangers this St. Patrick's day

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— State Law enforcement are warning drivers they will not tolerate impaired drivers.

There will be zero tolerance for impaired driving.

St.

Patrick's day is tomorrow.

And with the holiday falling on a weekday... law enforcement will be on patrol throughout the week ... to help prevent ... any deadly crashes ... due to drunk drivers.

