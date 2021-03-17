El Paso dust storm turns Texas sky orange

A dust storm hit El Paso, Texas on Tuesday, March 16.

The National Weather Service issued a high-wind warning for far West Texas and Doña Ana County and Southern Otero County in New Mexico and said sustained winds could range from 35 to 45 mph and wind gusts could reach 65 mph.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @sxmuelgxmez; @aarmy_gi; @dbphotostx; @texmadness74king_of_tha_city; @kstm_imprvmnts.