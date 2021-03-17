Oroville parents organize petition drive for full-time in-person learning

A petition drive was underway in Oroville Tuesday evening to help get students back into the classroom full-time.

Also happening now -- parents in oroville are working to get their kids back to school full time.

Action news now reporter carmela karcher is live at the petition signing.

Carmela -- what problems do they have with the current learning model?

Right now& parents here are saying the current learning model is slowing their kids down.

High school students in the area are currently in an a/b model& meaning students are on campus two days out of the week.

Starting now& parents and other organizers are hoping to get enough people to sign their petition to get their high school students back in the classroom full time.

I spoke with one of the organizers and she says she hopes this will encourage the district to make a change.

"you would either attend school in person monday wednesday and then do online instruction for the rest of the week or you would attend school tuesday thursday with online instruction for the rest of the week.

But, it's just not the same amount of instruction as they would get if they were in person obviously."

Frasier also said if other schools in the community are making this change safely& she wants high school students to have the same opportunity.

Organizers want to present this petition at the district's board meeting tomorrow with the hopes of a change in school schedules after spring break or in august before school starts again.

I called and went to the school board office..

To ask them why they're still under to a-b model..

I'm still waiting to here back.

Live in the board meeting is scheduled to scheduled to start at 5:30 tomorrow night at prospect high