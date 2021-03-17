Mattress unwrapping ends with fail

A female from Australia uses a knife to open her new mattress wrapped in plastic.
The mattress suddenly unrolls and squishes her underneath while her friend hysterically laughs.
The footage was filmed and posted on social media on September 9, 2020 from Clarkefield, Australia.