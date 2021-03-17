I have been waiting for you Documentary movie

I have been waiting for you Documentary movie trailer HD - "They are couples like no others: couples who cannot bear children in a biological way and decide to go through adoption.

From this decision and the actual meeting with the child, we’ll experience with them the sufferings, doubts, hopes and finally the joys of this lifechanging journey.

With throughout the film, this underlying question: what makes a family?

How does this unfailing bond between a child and his/her parent form?" Stéphanie Pillonca