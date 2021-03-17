Mason City school board votes to leave CIML
Web story at k?
"*i?
"*m?
"*t dot com.//// (?
"(?
"(?
"(kaleb?
"(?
"(?
School is one step closer to being part of a conference that is better suited for its athletes.
Last night ?
"* the school board voted unanimously to leave the central iowa metropolitain league.
Activities director ?
"* tracy johnson ?
"* says they will join other schools such as ottumwa ?
"* marshalltown ?
"* ames ?
* fort dodge to form a new conference that will create an overall better expereince for student?
"* athletes./// we're in a situation where we're trying to build programs and they're worried about winning state championships and we need to start winning conference championships and i think it's going to be a huge advantage to our kids to be more competitive and i think our numbers are going to go up and we're excited about the switch.
(?
"(?
"(?
"(kaleb?
" tells me the switch won't go into effect until the fall of 2022.
We'll have another