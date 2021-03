Son slaps elderly woman during argument in Delhi's Dwarka, what happened next? | Oneindia News

In a horrific incident, An elderly woman in Delhi's Dwarka area died after she was slapped by her son during an argument.

The woman has been identified as 76-year-old Avtar Kaur.

The incident happened when Kaur reportedly got into an argument with her son and her daughter-in-law over parking issues with their neighbours on Monday afternoon.

CCTV camera footage shows the son slapping Kaur, following which she becomes unconscious and falls to the ground.