Coronavirus cases continue to rise unabated across country

India reported 28,903 fresh COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours taking the COVID-19 overall tally to 11,438,464.

188 deaths were reported due to the deadly virus, death toll jumped to 1,59,044.

According to the Health Ministry 17,741 patients were discharged and total recoveries in India stood at 1,10,45,28.

Currently, there are 2,34,406 active cases in India.

Maharashtra reported 17,864 new coronavirus cases witnessing around 2,000 fresh infections in comparison to March 15.

Maharashtra is followed by Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, so far 22,92,49,784 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till March 16.

A total of 9,69,021 samples were tested on March 16 itself.

COVID-19 cases seem to be increasing relentlessly across globe.

US remains the worst-hit country with 3,01,90,886 infections.