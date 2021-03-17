Eight dead after shootings at Atlanta massage parlours

Eight people have died after shootings at three massage parlours in Atlanta and its suburbs, police said.A manhunt was launched in Georgia and a 21-year-old man has been taken into custody, officers added.Atlanta Police chief Rodney Bryant said three people were killed at a spa in northeast Atlanta, while a fourth person was killed at another spa across the street.
Shootings at Atlanta Asian massage parlours leave eight dead
Sky News
