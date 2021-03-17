Jaguar Land Rover’a future air purification technology proven to inhibit viruses and bacteria by up to 97 per cent

Jaguar Land Rover’s future cabin air purification technology has been shown in laboratory tests to inhibit viruses and airborne bacteria by as much as 97 per cent.

The prototype heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system uses Panasonic’s nanoe™ X** technology to inhibit harmful bacteria and viruses, and will help the cabins of future Jaguar and Land Rover models to deliver a unique customer experience.

The research comes as Jaguar Land Rover defines its future strategy: a sustainability-rich reimagination of modern luxury, unique customer experiences, and positive societal impact.

Jaguar Land Rover partnered with Perfectus Biomed Ltd, a leading microbiology and virology lab, to perform the world-leading laboratory-based sealed-chamber test designed to simulate a vehicle ventilation system in recirculation mode over a 30-minute cycle.

The independent research showed that viruses and bacteria were inhibited by as much as 97 per cent.