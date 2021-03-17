The rise of India's kid influencers

Social media influencers are getting younger and younger, and the alpha generation - those born entirely in the 21st century - is becoming the newest power broker in this space.

While kid influencers remain a relatively new concept to India, their growth has spiked in recent years.

They play pranks, review toys, and break down gadgets on their online platforms. Many are immensely popular and have millions of subscribers, attracting bigger and bigger brands for digital marketing and promotions.

But is that taking their childhood away?

Or is it simply a part of growing up these days?

In this edition of WorklifeIndia, we listen to young social media stars telling us their stories and discuss with them the rise of India’s child influencers.

Presenter: Devina Gupta Contributors: Anantya Anand, kid influencer - MyMissAnand; Pranay Chouhan, teen influencer - TechTheory; Lakshmi Balasubramanian, co-founder, Greenroom digital agency