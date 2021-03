CM Chouhan announces night curfew in Bhopal, Indore amid rising COVID cases

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan informed that positivity rate of COVID in state has increased to 4.3 per cent due to which state government has decided to impose night curfew in Bhopal and Indore as both the cities account to have 54 per cent of the total infections.

"Night curfew in Bhopal and Indore from tonight 10 pm till morning, only essential services and commodities will be allowed," CM added.