Canadian father has emotional reaction after daughter surprises him with new puppy

This father in Fort McMurray, Canada, had an emotional reaction after his daughter surprised him with a brand new puppy.

Recorded on January 7, Kelsey Lynch filmed as she visited her dad's work to unveil the adorable puppy she had bought.

She said: "I bought my father a new puppy after his dog of 13 years passed away.

My dad's name is Cliff and he’s 45.

As for the puppy, she is a German shepherd husky mix breed and has been named Leia." Cliff immediately stopped what he was doing to pick up his new puppy Leia.